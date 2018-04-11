Qtum (QTUM) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $132.51 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $14.13 or 0.00203951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Lbank, Coinnest, Bittrex and Coinrail. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00076517 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000441 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 100,516,276 coins and its circulating supply is 88,516,276 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-coplete smart contract functionalities while still mantaining a an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum employs a Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Coinone, CoinEgg, Huobi, Allcoin, BigONE, Bitfinex, Binance, Liqui, COSS, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Quoine, Lbank, Coinrail, Upbit, OKEx, Livecoin, Kucoin, Bittrex, Bithumb, Bleutrade, Qryptos, HitBTC, CoinExchange, CoolCoin, EXX and ZB.COM. It is not possible to buy Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

