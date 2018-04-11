Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Billion

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $13.77 or 0.00198763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, HitBTC, Quoine and Kucoin. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $104.40 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000633 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00064970 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000443 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 100,515,288 coins and its circulating supply is 88,515,288 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-coplete smart contract functionalities while still mantaining a an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum employs a Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Coinrail, ZB.COM, Coinnest, Qryptos, CoinExchange, Livecoin, OKEx, Upbit, Allcoin, Huobi, HitBTC, Coinone, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Liqui, Bit-Z, Quoine, EXX, Lbank, Bithumb, Binance, Bittrex, CoolCoin, COSS, BigONE, BCEX and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

