Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $114.96 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $114.96 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $14.07 or 0.00203920 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, Allcoin, Liqui and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 62.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 100,515,584 coins and its circulating supply is 88,515,584 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-coplete smart contract functionalities while still mantaining a an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum employs a Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Huobi, Liqui, Bleutrade, Gate.io, Binance, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Coinrail, BigONE, OKEx, Quoine, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Qryptos, Coinone, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Lbank, Coinnest, ZB.COM, CoolCoin, Livecoin, Upbit, BCEX, Allcoin, EXX and Bitfinex. It is not possible to purchase Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

