Peel Hunt Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

QFI traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2.95 ($0.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,364,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,000. Quadrise Fuels International has a twelve month low of GBX 2.32 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 15.50 ($0.22).

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels, through its MSAR technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

