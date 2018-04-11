AMG Funds LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AMG Funds LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the quarter. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 47.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $48,626.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $37,519.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,682 shares of company stock worth $3,306,030. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,830,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,827,953. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $79,095.80, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Vetr raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.63 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

