QUALCOMM (QCOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vetr raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.63 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nomura raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,830,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,827,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $79,095.80, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $48,626.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $37,519.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $497,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,030 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 719,378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after buying an additional 101,483 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 39,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 101,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 31,326 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

