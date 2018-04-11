Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Inogen (INGN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Inogen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in Inogen by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 248,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,559,000 after buying an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,526,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $269,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,994 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Inogen from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Inogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Shares of Inogen stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $133.82. 83,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,184. The stock has a market cap of $2,783.25, a P/E ratio of 102.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen has a 12-month low of $74.90 and a 12-month high of $134.97.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.01 million. Inogen had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.47%. equities research analysts forecast that Inogen will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, insider Scott Wilkinson sold 30,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.75, for a total value of $3,547,853.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,885.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $1,510,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,369 shares of company stock worth $18,919,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

