Quantum (QAU) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,490.00

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $3,490.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0931 or 0.00001347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Gatehub, HitBTC and EtherDelta.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002952 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00832265 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014437 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00172682 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00063445 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 240,085,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,177,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is www.quantumproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum project aims to bring institutional grade liquidity to the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets, which is currently one of the main impediments to large scale adoption. Quantum will do this by deploying liquidity pools which will provide funds for margin trading to exchanges, connecting various markets by arbitraging price differences and making markets using price neutral algorithmic trading. Any income generated from the liquidity pool will be used to buy back Quantum tokens on the market at the best possible price and destroy them publically, making the QAU token a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling Quantum

Quantum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta and Gatehub. It is not presently possible to buy Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.