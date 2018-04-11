Quartix (LON:QTX) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Quartix (LON:QTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have a GBX 425 ($6.01) target price on the stock.

LON:QTX traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 355.50 ($5.02). 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420. Quartix has a 1-year low of GBX 335 ($4.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 415 ($5.87).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a GBX 11.10 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Quartix’s previous dividend of $2.40.

Quartix Company Profile

Quartix Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based supplier of vehicle tracking systems and services. The Company operates in designing, development and marketing of vehicle tracking devices and the provision of related data services segment. The Company offers subscription-based vehicle tracking systems, software and services in the United Kingdom.

