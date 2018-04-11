Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.19

Press coverage about Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Quest Diagnostics earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 44.9731831644142 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.90.

DGX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.06. The company had a trading volume of 649,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,299. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $13,287.09, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $561,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 106,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $11,431,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,206,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,147 shares of company stock valued at $24,032,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

