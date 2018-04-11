Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Buys 1,682 Shares of Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.90.

DGX stock opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $90.10 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13,204.35, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Jon R. Cohen sold 83,669 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $8,718,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,027,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 106,840 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $11,431,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,206,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,147 shares of company stock valued at $24,032,439 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/quest-diagnostics-inc-dgx-shares-bought-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-updated-updated.html.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.