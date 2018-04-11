Analyzing R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) and Sodexo (SDXAY)

R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) and Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of R1 RCM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sodexo shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of R1 RCM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sodexo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for R1 RCM and Sodexo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score R1 RCM 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sodexo 0 3 2 0 2.40

R1 RCM currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.09%. Given R1 RCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe R1 RCM is more favorable than Sodexo.

Profitability

This table compares R1 RCM and Sodexo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R1 RCM -13.07% -31.68% -6.42% Sodexo N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

R1 RCM has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sodexo has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares R1 RCM and Sodexo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R1 RCM $449.80 million 1.65 -$58.80 million ($0.44) -16.18 Sodexo $24.32 billion 0.61 $794.57 million $6.49 3.01

Sodexo has higher revenue and earnings than R1 RCM. R1 RCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sodexo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sodexo pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. R1 RCM does not pay a dividend. Sodexo pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sodexo beats R1 RCM on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc. is a provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) and physician advisory services (PAS) to healthcare providers. The Company is engaged in providing management services of revenue cycle operations for the United States-based hospitals and other medical services providers. Its primary service offering consists of end-to-end RCM, which the Company deploys through a co-managed relationship or an operating partner relationship. The Company’s PAS offering assists hospitals in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes. The Company also provides customers with retrospective appeal management service support for both governmental and commercial payers. Its physicians conduct detailed retrospective reviews of medical records to identify medical necessity for hospital services and the required documentation to support an appeal.

About Sodexo

Sodexo S.A. develops, manages, and delivers on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home services worldwide. The company offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporates, governments, healthcare and seniors, universities, schools, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers. It also provides benefits and rewards services, which comprise employee benefits, incentive and recognition programs, expense management, public benefits, and gift cards and boxes. In addition, the company offers concierge services; and in-home care services comprising assistance with eating, bathing, walking, and housecleaning, as well as helps in maintaining social contact and relationships. Further, it provides grocery shopping, going to work, and a doctor's appointment services; and operates child day-care centers. The company was formerly known as Sodexho Alliance and changed its name to Sodexo S.A. in 2008. Sodexo S.A. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

