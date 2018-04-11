UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 50.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,829,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,903,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,960,967.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.52 per share, with a total value of $2,601,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,853,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,365,543.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,009,100. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $1,636.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 666.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price target on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

Radius Health Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, TYMLOS (abaloparatide-SC) injection is developed for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

