Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on METC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 target price on Ramaco Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

METC stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $265.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Anchor Bolt Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,751,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 904,577 shares in the last quarter. Triarii Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 99,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc is a development-stage company. The Company is a developer of metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s project portfolio includes Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine and Knox Creek. As of December 29, 2016, the Elk Creek property in southern West Virginia consisted of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral.

