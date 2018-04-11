Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Randgold Resources to a sector performer rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 5,800 ($81.98) to GBX 6,600 ($93.29) in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Randgold Resources to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($127.21) price target on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Randgold Resources from GBX 8,000 ($113.07) to GBX 7,850 ($110.95) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut their price target on Randgold Resources from GBX 7,100 ($100.35) to GBX 7,000 ($98.94) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,616.47 ($107.65).

LON:RRS traded up GBX 150 ($2.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,876 ($83.05). The stock had a trading volume of 575,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,212. Randgold Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 5,760 ($81.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,255 ($116.68).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Randgold Resources’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/randgold-resources-rrs-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-morgan-stanley-updated-updated.html.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.