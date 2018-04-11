Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Stake Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 71,973 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray set a $28.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Sunday, December 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $3,472.09, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Range Resources had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 167.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 34,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $500,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,267 shares in the company, valued at $901,850.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

