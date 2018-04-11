Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Share Price

Headlines about Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ranger Energy Services earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9385788537321 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

RNGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray set a $12.00 target price on Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 1st. Barclays set a $10.00 price objective on Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo cut Ranger Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.05 million. equities research analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Share Price” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/ranger-energy-services-rngr-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc is an independent provider of high-specification (high-spec) well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The Company focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. The Company operates through Well Services and Processing Solutions segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.