Financial Analysis: Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) and TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) and Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TechnipFMC and Ranger Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechnipFMC 2 5 12 0 2.53 Ranger Energy Services 0 4 4 0 2.50

TechnipFMC currently has a consensus target price of $33.41, indicating a potential upside of 6.53%. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 123.83%. Given Ranger Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ranger Energy Services is more favorable than TechnipFMC.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TechnipFMC and Ranger Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechnipFMC $15.06 billion 0.97 $113.30 million $1.29 24.31 Ranger Energy Services $154.00 million 0.72 -$6.59 million ($0.78) -9.31

TechnipFMC has higher revenue and earnings than Ranger Energy Services. Ranger Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechnipFMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of TechnipFMC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of TechnipFMC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TechnipFMC pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ranger Energy Services does not pay a dividend. TechnipFMC pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares TechnipFMC and Ranger Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechnipFMC 2.14% 6.05% 2.79% Ranger Energy Services -12.20% -12.20% -8.93%

Summary

TechnipFMC beats Ranger Energy Services on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, production systems, services, and solutions for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The Onshore/Offshore segment designs and builds onshore facilities related to the production, treatment, and transportation of oil and gas; and designs, manufactures, and installs fixed and floating platforms for the production and processing of oil and gas reserves for companies in the oil and gas industry. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures systems, as well as provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in land and offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment also designs, manufactures, and supplies technologically advanced high pressure valves and fittings for oilfield service companies; and provides flowback and well testing services for exploration companies in the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as Technip SA and changed its name to TechnipFMC plc in January 2017. TechnipFMC plc was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. is an independent provider of high-specification (high-spec) well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The Company focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. The Company operates through Well Services and Processing Solutions segment. Well Services segment provides high-spec well service rigs and complementary equipment and services in the United States, with a focus on unconventional horizontal well completion, workover and maintenance operations. Processing Solutions segment engages in the rental, installation, commissioning, start-up, operation and maintenance of MRUs, NGL stabilizer units, NGL storage units and related equipment. The Company also offers full transportation, turn-key mobilization services, installation and ongoing operation services in the field. The Company’s turn-key mobilization services include in-bound transportation and site offloading.

