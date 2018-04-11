Rasputin Online Coin (ROC) Price Hits $1.31 on Major Exchanges

Rasputin Online Coin (CURRENCY:ROC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Rasputin Online Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Rasputin Online Coin has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $0.00 worth of Rasputin Online Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rasputin Online Coin token can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00016259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003030 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00854660 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014420 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00040256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00177467 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00061076 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Rasputin Online Coin

Rasputin Online Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,383,638 tokens. Rasputin Online Coin’s official Twitter account is @rasputinonline. Rasputin Online Coin’s official website is ico.rasputinonline.com.

Rasputin Online Coin Token Trading

Rasputin Online Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Rasputin Online Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rasputin Online Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rasputin Online Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

