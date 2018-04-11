Rational (RAA) PT Set at €610.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €610.00 ($753.09) target price on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research report released on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €590.00 ($728.40) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($753.09) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Warburg Research set a €620.00 ($765.43) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €495.00 ($611.11) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €563.57 ($695.77).

Shares of FRA RAA traded down €5.50 ($6.79) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €528.00 ($651.85). The stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares. Rational has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($528.80) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($734.59).

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center MULTIFICIENCY product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

