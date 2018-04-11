Rawcoin (CRYPTO:XRC) Price Reaches $0.0241 on Exchanges

Rawcoin (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Rawcoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Rawcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rawcoin has a total market cap of $17,020.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Rawcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00790474 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015010 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014427 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00173730 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00064743 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Rawcoin Coin Profile

Rawcoin is a coin. Rawcoin’s total supply is 704,882 coins. Rawcoin’s official Twitter account is @xrc_rawcoin. The official website for Rawcoin is rawcoin.co. Rawcoin’s official message board is forum.rawcoin.co.

Rawcoin Coin Trading

Rawcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Rawcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rawcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rawcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

