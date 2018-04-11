Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Toll Brothers (TOL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $38,887,000. Capital Growth Management LP increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 970,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,353,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,333,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 350,599.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 448,767 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,615.07, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 7.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Mizuho set a $54.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $621,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,777,149.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,450 shares of company stock worth $2,347,832 in the last 90 days. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/raymond-james-associates-acquires-19563-shares-of-toll-brothers-tol-updated.html.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.