Raymond James & Associates Purchases 6,063 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.20% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $17,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 142.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,855,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 50,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.21. 172,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,674. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $93.01 and a 12 month high of $127.31. The company has a market cap of $9,154.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $374.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.44, for a total value of $864,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.40 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,600.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Raymond James & Associates Purchases 6,063 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/raymond-james-associates-grows-stake-in-jack-henry-associates-inc-jkhy-updated-updated-updated.html.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.