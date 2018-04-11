iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd worth $18,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,521,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,750. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a one year low of $101.46 and a one year high of $108.81.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

