Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (NYSE:TEP) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (NYSE:TEP) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Tallgrass Energy Partners worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,522,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,268,000 after acquiring an additional 195,068 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,331,000 after purchasing an additional 137,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,081,000 after acquiring an additional 130,240 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,410,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,693,000 after acquiring an additional 116,470 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 472,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 109,445 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEP shares. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

TEP opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. Tallgrass Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2,799.89, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.17 million. Tallgrass Energy Partners had a net margin of 66.17% and a return on equity of 28.25%. Tallgrass Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy Partners LP will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Tallgrass Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.39%.

Tallgrass Energy Partners Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics, Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics and Processing & Logistics. The Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics segment includes the ownership and operation of a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) crude oil pipeline system, and crude oil storage and terminaling facilities.

