Raymond James & Associates Acquires 85,469 Shares of ICICI Bank (IBN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,967 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,469 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBN stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27,389.60, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $11.26.

IBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

