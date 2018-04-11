Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE:DEX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE:DEX) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,814 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.31% of Delaware Enhanced Global worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 994,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 103,319 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $264,671.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DEX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,269. Delaware Enhanced Global has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. This is a positive change from Delaware Enhanced Global’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Delaware Enhanced Global Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment fund. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. It invests in dividend-paying or income-generating securities across multiple asset classes, including equity securities of large companies, securities issued by real estate companies (real estate investment trusts and real estate industry operating companies), debt securities (such as government bonds, investment grade and high risk, high yield corporate bonds and convertible bonds) and emerging market securities.

