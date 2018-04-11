Liberty Media Co. (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Co. (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,663 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.21% of Liberty Media worth $18,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Liberty Media by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Media by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 79,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Media by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 500,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Media by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Media from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of LSXMK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 415,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,472. The firm has a market cap of $9,150.50, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88. Liberty Media Co. has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $46.24.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Liberty Media Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/raymond-james-associates-increases-holdings-in-liberty-sirius-xm-group-lsxmk-updated-updated-updated.html.

Liberty Media Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of various media, communications, and entertainment businesses. Its businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group, and the Formula One Group. It provides equipment and technology that deliver location-based services to wireless users.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.