CMS Energy (CMS) Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,853,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,534,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,234,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,639,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,565,000 after acquiring an additional 744,878 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,796,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,972,000 after acquiring an additional 456,536 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Wells Fargo raised shares of CMS Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.50 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $12,737.16, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $360,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,554. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

