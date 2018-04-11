Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,300 Shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Blackhawk Network worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAWK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackhawk Network by 33.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Blackhawk Network by 23.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 28,935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Blackhawk Network by 170.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackhawk Network by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Blackhawk Network by 13.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAWK stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2,533.50, a PE ratio of -16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.71. Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $423.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.70 million. Blackhawk Network had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. sell-side analysts forecast that Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Blackhawk Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackhawk Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Blackhawk Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Blackhawk Network Profile

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

