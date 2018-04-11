Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in iShares Dow Jones US Utilities (IDU)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Dow Jones US Utilities (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.67% of iShares Dow Jones US Utilities worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Utilities by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 804,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,879,000 after acquiring an additional 352,754 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Utilities by 868.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Utilities stock opened at $126.49 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones US Utilities has a 52-week low of $119.51 and a 52-week high of $142.50.

iShares Dow Jones US Utilities Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

