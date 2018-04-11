Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,436 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Cerner worth $17,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $56.88. 2,572,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,444. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $18,815.03, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cerner had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

In other Cerner news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 230,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $14,246,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $254,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 541,800 shares of company stock worth $34,353,860. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

