Urthecast (TSE:UR) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$1.10 to C$0.30 in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 4th. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UR. Clarus Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Urthecast in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Urthecast from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

UR traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.37. 144,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,599. Urthecast has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$1.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Urthecast (UR) Given New C$0.30 Price Target at Raymond James Financial” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/raymond-james-financial-cuts-urthecast-ur-price-target-to-c0-30-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Urthecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urthecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.