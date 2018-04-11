Raymond James Financial (RJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a $98.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have outperformed the industry in the past three months. This upside was supported by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well positioned to grow via acquisitions, given its strong liquidity position. The acquisition of Scout Investments and Reams Asset Management division, along with the prior transactions will support the company’s profitability. While elevated expenses remain a major concern for the company, its efficient capital deployment initiatives boost shareholder value.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Shares of RJF opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Raymond James Financial has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $12,351.06, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.19. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dennis W. Zank sold 20,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $1,972,895.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,236.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer C. Ackart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,028 shares in the company, valued at $639,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,878 shares of company stock worth $3,774,080. Corporate insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Raymond James Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 79,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

