Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,713 Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,713 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Asure Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 380,570 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,357,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Asure Software by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 111,819 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. 169,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Asure Software Inc has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.06, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research firms have commented on ASUR. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Northland Securities set a $19.00 price target on Asure Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help companies to bring people, time, space and assets together. The Company serves approximately 6,000 clients in over 80 countries. The Company offers a range of solutions to help its clients optimize and manage mobile workforces and global workspaces.

