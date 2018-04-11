Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (BIF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 107,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,852. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

