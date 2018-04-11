Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $315,000 Position in Dentsply Sirona (XRAY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dentsply Sirona in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Dentsply Sirona in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dentsply Sirona in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Dentsply Sirona in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dentsply Sirona during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,888. The firm has a market cap of $11,197.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dentsply Sirona has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $68.98.

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Dentsply Sirona had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Dentsply Sirona will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Dentsply Sirona’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Dentsply Sirona from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dentsply Sirona from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dentsply Sirona in a report on Thursday, April 5th. HC Wainwright set a $63.00 target price on Dentsply Sirona and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded Dentsply Sirona from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Dentsply Sirona Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

