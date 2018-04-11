Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $81.82 Million Stake in RealPage Inc (RP)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lessened its holdings in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,596 shares during the period. RealPage accounts for approximately 1.6% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 2.23% of RealPage worth $81,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RealPage by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,391,000 after acquiring an additional 89,642 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,194,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,455,000 after buying an additional 195,891 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,505,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,365,000 after buying an additional 63,354 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,936,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,805,000 after buying an additional 187,399 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,258,000 after buying an additional 583,958 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RealPage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RealPage from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other RealPage news, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 521,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $27,557,724.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,550,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,846,485.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 312,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $16,534,624.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,103,268 shares in the company, valued at $904,420,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800,546 shares of company stock valued at $94,309,877 in the last ninety days. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.50. 254,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,308.41, a P/E ratio of 145.83 and a beta of 1.09. RealPage Inc has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $188.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.46 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 0.06%. research analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $81.82 Million Stake in RealPage Inc (RP)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/realpage-inc-rp-holdings-lessened-by-disciplined-growth-investors-inc-mn-updated-updated-updated.html.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc is a provider of technology to the real estate industry, helping owners, managers and investors. The Company’s property management solutions are referred to as Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Its on demand platform provides a single point of access and a repository of real-time lease transaction data, including prospect, renter and property data.

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.