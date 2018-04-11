Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ares Commercial Real (ACRE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ares Commercial Real (NYSE: ACRE):

4/10/2018 – Ares Commercial Real was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

4/4/2018 – Ares Commercial Real was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

4/3/2018 – Ares Commercial Real was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

3/28/2018 – Ares Commercial Real was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

3/27/2018 – Ares Commercial Real was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

3/22/2018 – Ares Commercial Real was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

3/20/2018 – Ares Commercial Real was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

3/15/2018 – Ares Commercial Real was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

3/14/2018 – Ares Commercial Real was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

2/22/2018 – Ares Commercial Real was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

2/21/2018 – Ares Commercial Real was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

2/14/2018 – Ares Commercial Real was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

2/13/2018 – Ares Commercial Real was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

ACRE stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $357.20, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.60. Ares Commercial Real has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Ares Commercial Real’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.90%.

In other Ares Commercial Real news, Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $156,648.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,391,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after acquiring an additional 188,716 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 519,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,253 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 282,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 185,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.