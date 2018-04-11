Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BorgWarner (BWA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) recently:

4/11/2018 – BorgWarner was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BorgWarner has been introducing new products and collaborates with other companies to showcase its products. In March, the company launched its Electro-Mechanical On-Demand transfer case that will cater different vehicle types, ranging from heavy-duty pickup trucks to small sport utility vehicles. Further, to expand its product offerings it also acquires businesses. In Nov 2017, it acquired Sevcon that offers electrification technologies for vehicles enabling it to widen its electronics capabilities for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. Also, a strong balance sheet and ample cash flow help the company to return capital to its shareholders and undertake new acquisitions. Moreover, over a month, BorgWarner’s shares have outperformed the industry it belongs to.”

3/23/2018 – BorgWarner was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2018 – BorgWarner was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $58.22 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.54.

3/14/2018 – BorgWarner was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2018 – BorgWarner had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2018 – BorgWarner was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.21. 1,424,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $10,858.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.81. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $886,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,128,000 after acquiring an additional 208,103 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,794,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after acquiring an additional 387,390 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,257,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,155,000 after acquiring an additional 157,162 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

