Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Catalent (CTLT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Catalent (NYSE: CTLT):

4/6/2018 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

3/28/2018 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/21/2018 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at UBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/20/2018 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/9/2018 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/8/2018 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2018 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/20/2018 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Catalent stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.04. The company had a trading volume of 171,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,728. Catalent has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $5,266.09, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $606.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William Downie sold 9,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $379,627.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Catalent by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Catalent by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

