Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eldorado Gold (ELD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE: ELD) recently:

3/23/2018 – Eldorado Gold had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$1.50 price target on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Eldorado Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$1.25.

3/23/2018 – Eldorado Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.60 to C$1.30.

3/22/2018 – Eldorado Gold was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1.75.

Shares of ELD stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.27. The company had a trading volume of 555,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,410. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$1.03 and a 52-week high of C$5.13.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Director George Raymond Burns purchased 388,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$485,500.00. Also, insider Timothy Francis Garvin purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,700.00.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration, development and mining company. The Company’s geographical segments include Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Romania and Other. The Turkey segment includes the Kisladag and the Efemcukuru mines and exploration activities in Turkey. The Brazil segment includes the Vila Nova mine, the Tocantinzinho project and exploration activities in Brazil.

