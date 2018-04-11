Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nuance Communications (NUAN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN):

4/11/2018 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications, Inc. is the leading provider of speech and imaging solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. Its technologies, applications and services make the user experience more compelling by transforming the way people interact with information and how they create, share and use documents. “

4/7/2018 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/27/2018 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/22/2018 – Nuance Communications was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2018 – Nuance Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2018 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications, Inc. is the leading provider of speech and imaging solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. Its technologies, applications and services make the user experience more compelling by transforming the way people interact with information and how they create, share and use documents. “

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. 1,347,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,717. The stock has a market cap of $4,384.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.55 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $149,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions.

