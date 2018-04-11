Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Share Price

Media stories about Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Recro Pharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1818527604105 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,022. Recro Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.69, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.75.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 69.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%. equities analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

REPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. CIBC started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Recro Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $2,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing products for hospitals and ambulatory care settings that is developing non-opioid products for treatment of serious acute pain. The Company’s lead product candidate is an injectable form of meloxicam.

