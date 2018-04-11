Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $4.21 Million Position in Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,037 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 56,719 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Red Hat Software were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat Software by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat Software by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat Software by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Red Hat Software from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Red Hat Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Red Hat Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Red Hat Software to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $180.00 target price on Red Hat Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.82.

Red Hat Software stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,786.06, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. Red Hat Software has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $167.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.87 million. Red Hat Software had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charlene T. Begley sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $702,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $698,397.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,639,694.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,717 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Red Hat Software

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

