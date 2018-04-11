Wells Fargo Analysts Give Red Hat Software (RHT) a $180.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo set a $180.00 price target on Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the open-source software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Red Hat Software to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Red Hat Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Red Hat Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray boosted their price target on shares of Red Hat Software to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Red Hat Software in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.13.

NYSE:RHT opened at $156.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,403.73, a PE ratio of 68.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Red Hat Software has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $167.36.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.87 million. Red Hat Software had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 29.36%. Red Hat Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. analysts forecast that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $698,397.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,506 shares in the company, valued at $46,639,694.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arun Oberoi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total value of $2,303,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,686 shares of company stock worth $4,177,042. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Red Hat Software in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Hat Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Hat Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Hat Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Red Hat Software

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

