RefToken (CRYPTO:REF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, RefToken has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. RefToken has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $19,767.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RefToken token can now be bought for $3.90 or 0.00056259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, OKEx and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00793740 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014382 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00173140 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

RefToken Token Profile

RefToken’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,429 tokens. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io.

RefToken Token Trading

RefToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, OKEx and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase RefToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

