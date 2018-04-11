Regal Beloit Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (RBC)

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Regal Beloit has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Regal Beloit has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Regal Beloit to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $3,173.23, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Regal Beloit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

