Regenxbio (RGNX) PT Raised to $90.00

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price objective increased by Chardan Capital from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 140.64% from the stock’s previous close.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regenxbio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of RGNX opened at $37.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.15, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of -1.15. Regenxbio has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 36.48% and a negative net margin of 704.02%. analysts anticipate that Regenxbio will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $265,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 5,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,200. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are designed to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. The Company develops products candidates across the therapeutic areas of metabolic, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases.

