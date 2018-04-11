Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Regis (NYSE:RGS) to Sell

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Regis in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

RGS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. 36,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Regis has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $673.35, a PE ratio of 245.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.30 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. equities research analysts expect that Regis will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Regis news, Director David Patrick Williams acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,345.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Regis in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

